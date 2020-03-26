Netas Not Exempt: Puducherry Congress MLA Booked For Allowing 200 To Gather Amid Lockdown

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, an FIR was registered against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Congress Puducherry government to contain the spread. A criminal under DM Act has been registered against the Congress leader for violating the law despite mass information.

Congress MLA was accused of distributing bags with vegetables to a crowd of over 200 people near his residence in Puducherry's Nellithope. The Puducherry police registered and FIR against John Kumar for his 'irresponsible conduct' of allowing a gathering of 200 people and distributing the bags to them personally, amid the Coronavirus scare. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced that curfew will be imposed in the Union Territory till March 31.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday sought Rs 200 crore as interim assistance from the Centre to meet the expenditure for taking up preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus in the union territory. Narayanasamy said he had written a letter to the prime minister requesting him to sanction the interim relief. The chief minister said out of the Rs 2.5 crore earmarked to the Health Department to purchase equipment, eight ventilators, two ECG apparatus, and a few other equipments had been purchased which would be used in hospitals in the union territory.

Coronavirus in India

The total Coronavirus cases in India stands at 606 as per the recent data reported by states, with 12 deaths. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 512, with nine deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

(With PTI inputs)