Coronavirus: Civil Aviation Ministry Lauds Work Of Domestic Cargo Flights Amid Lockdown

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a statement announced that domestic cargo flights were being used to supply medical equipments, such as testing kits, masks, gloves etc across the country since March 26. These domestic cargo flights "strengthened" India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Ministry. The Ministry also revealed that these domestic cargo flights had helped deliver essential medical supplies to various states and ICMR centres across the country as well. By doing this, they had helped in the prompt delivery of medical kits which ensured timely testing of patients.

"The cargo delivered to various parts of the country includes COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE, masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by State/UT Governments and also postal packets," the ministry said in its statement.

The Aviation Ministry also lauded the cargo flights for successfully delivering medical supplies delivered to the Northeast and other remote areas ensuring that "no region of the country was left behind in this fight against COVID-19". Meanwhile, it announced that hub and spoke lifeline services have been started "so that simultaneously, different and far located parts of the country can be catered to and resources are utilised optimally".

With regard to international collaboration, the ministry announced an air bridge between Shanghai and Delhi. "Air India will be operating dedicated scheduled cargo flights to China for the uplifting of critical medical equipment," added the ministry.

Coronavirus in India

With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.

(With Agency Inputs)