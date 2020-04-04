Raj Thackeray's First Response To Nizamuddin Markaz Event, Says They Shouldn't Be Treated

In his first response after Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz event became the new hotspot of coronavirus spread, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray labelled the Markaz attendees' act as irresponsible. Coronavirus positive cases across the country have seen a sudden spike over the last two days, with 62% coming from those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's event in Delhi.

"They should be shot down. Why do they need treatment", said Raj Thackeray addressing the media for the first time since the lockdown was enforced.

Tablighi Jamaat had in mid-March organised the Markaz event in Delhi's Nizamuddin mosque and hosted over 2,000 people amid Coronavirus outbreak. The Nizamuddin West area emerged as a hotspot of COVID 19 spread, days 24 people who attended the congregation tested positive, leading to a nationwide tracing of the attendees. Jamaat chief Maulana Saad had allegedly urged to defy lockdown and come out to pray together to break the COVID-19 “curse”.

'Lockdown should be followed strictly'

Raj Thackeray urged people to follow the lockdown and warned of its extension if they failed to do so, on Saturday. Pointing out at the lackadaisical response of the citizens to the lockdown, the MNS chief said that the complete shutdown measure should be taken seriously in order to deal with the pandemic effectively.

The leader condemned the attacks on the health, civic and police officials and applauded their efforts to keep the pandemic at bay. Referring to the incident where a cop was manhandled, Raj Thackeray advocated strict action, saying that registring a case was not enough. Raj Thackeray questioned the need to hide COVID-19 symptoms and said that the police would only help those and not put them behind bars.

"Regards to this, I had a word with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked him to take strict action against those accused", said Raj Thackeray.

Urging the citizens to understand the value of those providing essential services including the health workers, police & the media, Raj Thackeray insisted that the gratitude could be paid back by remaining indoors.

47 fresh Coronovirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra as on Saturday- 28 in Mumbai, 15 in Thane district, 1 in Amravati, 2 in Pune and 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad; The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 537, Maharashtra Health Department reported

