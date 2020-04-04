The Debate
The Debate
PM Modi Shares Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Iconic Poem After '9mins-9PM' Appeal, Watch

General News

A day after PM Narendra Modi appealed to light a candle for 9 mins on 9 PM, Sunday, he shared late fmr PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poem - Aao fir se diya jalaye

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to light a candle for 9 minutes on 9 PM, Sunday, as a symbol that India is fighting Coronavirus unitedly, he has shared a video of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his iconic poem - "Aao fir se diya jalaye" (Let us light the candle again). As per reports, the 1984 Lok Sabha election loss left Vajpayee devastated and it was then that he wrote this poem. Vajpayee was known for his poetic genius, and PM Modi has shared his poems several times in the past. In the video tweeted by the PM on Saturday, Vajpayee can be seen reciting his poem which roughly translates to the following:

Let's light the lamp again.
It is darkness in the afternoon
Sun defeated by shadows
Let us squeeze out, as oil, the darkness within ourselves
And re-ignite the extinguished flame 
Let's light the lamp again.

We confused the milestone for the destination
Our aim have fled our sight
In the materialistic trappings of the present
Let's not forget tomorrow is yet to come.
Let's light the lamp again.

The sacrifice pending, the yajna incomplete
Surrounded by the obstacles born of our own kin
To remodel the vajra of the final victory
The Dadhichi's of today must melt their bones again.
Let's light the lamp again.

 Coronavirus LIVE Updates here

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

PM Modi's FULL video message to the people of India amid Coronavirus lockdown here; WATCH

PM's message

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a candle on Sunday as a symbol that India is united in the fight against Coronavirus. "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 PM, I want 9 minutes of yours. Switch off the lights, come out in your balcony, and light a candle, torch, diya, etc. Switch off the lights of your house and light a candle so that we can feel the enlightenment and we may feel that we are not lonely. I also request people to not go out while doing this. Do not cross the Laxman Rekha of social distancing. This is the precaution for Coronavirus. You are not alone, we are not alone," PM said.

BJP & Congress in war of words over PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Covid appeal; Patra blasts Sibal

 

RJD plays with words on PM Modi's '9pm- 9mins' appeal; Tej Pratap says 'can light lantern'

First Published:
