PM Modi Shares Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Iconic Poem After '9mins-9PM' Appeal, Watch

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to light a candle for 9 minutes on 9 PM, Sunday, as a symbol that India is fighting Coronavirus unitedly, he has shared a video of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his iconic poem - "Aao fir se diya jalaye" (Let us light the candle again). As per reports, the 1984 Lok Sabha election loss left Vajpayee devastated and it was then that he wrote this poem. Vajpayee was known for his poetic genius, and PM Modi has shared his poems several times in the past. In the video tweeted by the PM on Saturday, Vajpayee can be seen reciting his poem which roughly translates to the following:

Let's light the lamp again.

It is darkness in the afternoon

Sun defeated by shadows

Let us squeeze out, as oil, the darkness within ourselves

And re-ignite the extinguished flame

Let's light the lamp again.

We confused the milestone for the destination

Our aim have fled our sight

In the materialistic trappings of the present

Let's not forget tomorrow is yet to come.

Let's light the lamp again.

The sacrifice pending, the yajna incomplete

Surrounded by the obstacles born of our own kin

To remodel the vajra of the final victory

The Dadhichi's of today must melt their bones again.

Let's light the lamp again.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates here

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

PM Modi's FULL video message to the people of India amid Coronavirus lockdown here; WATCH

PM's message

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light a candle on Sunday as a symbol that India is united in the fight against Coronavirus. "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 PM, I want 9 minutes of yours. Switch off the lights, come out in your balcony, and light a candle, torch, diya, etc. Switch off the lights of your house and light a candle so that we can feel the enlightenment and we may feel that we are not lonely. I also request people to not go out while doing this. Do not cross the Laxman Rekha of social distancing. This is the precaution for Coronavirus. You are not alone, we are not alone," PM said.

BJP & Congress in war of words over PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Covid appeal; Patra blasts Sibal

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

RJD plays with words on PM Modi's '9pm- 9mins' appeal; Tej Pratap says 'can light lantern'