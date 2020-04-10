Punjab Builds Walkthrough Covid Testing Facility In Sangrur, Akin To China's Wuhan

In a new initiative to carry out quick testing of people amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Sangrur in Punjab has come up with a 'walkthrough testing facility' taking a cue from a similar initiative in China's Wuhan. The testing pod is a quick walkthrough facility where doctors will stand behind a polycarbonate glass sheet taking the swabs of patients coming in. In this method, both the doctor and the patient will be safe from unintended exposure to the virus.

The first testing pod of the size of a mobile booth has been put in Sangrur's civil hospital as of now with the idea of it being multiplicated in other parts of the district and state. Along with preventing unwanted exposure, it will also lessen the burden of relying on PPE kits and sanitizers by the medical facilities and hospitals.

COVID-19 cases in Punjab

In the past few days, the state has witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. As per the latest figures, the total count of confirmed cases in Punjab stood at 130. The COVID-19 related death count is ten while 18 have been discharged from the hospital. The Punjab government on Thursday made wearing face masks for people mandatory in public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made this announcement on his Facebook page.

“Masks are compulsory in Punjab now. Health Secretary is issuing a detailed advisory for the people. Just remember to wear mask when you step out of home for any emergency/essentials. A piece of clean cloth is all you need. Let's all stay safe and fight #Covid_19 together,” posted the Punjab CM.

(With Agency Inputs)

