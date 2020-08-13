COVID-19 Crisis: 11,813 New Cases Reported In Maharashtra; 9,115 Discharged In A Day

On Thursday, August 13, Maharashtra recorded 11,813 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,60,126. At present, there are 1,49,798 active cases in the state. With 9,115 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,90,958.

413 deaths- 73 from Kolhapur, 48 from Mumbai, 36 from Kolhapur, 22 from Thane, 20 from Satara, 19 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 15 from Jalgaon, 14 from Nashik, 13 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 11 from Latur, 10 each from Sangli and Vasai-Virar, 9 each from Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Osmanabad, 8 each from Ahmednagar, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi, 6 each from Solapur and Panvel, 5 each from Mira-Bhayandar and Dhule, 4 from Nanded, three each from Parbhani and Beed, two each from Gondia, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Amaravati, Akola, Jalna, Hingoli, Ratnagiri and Palghar and one each from Chandrapur, Washim, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar and Malegaon were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 19,063 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 29,76,090 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in various laboratories across the state. While 10,25,660 persons are under home quarantine, 36,450 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.82%, 69.8%, and 3.4% respectively.

Fadnavis demands reopening of gyms

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reopen gyms in the state. While the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed gyms and yoga centres to resume functioning across the country in the Unlock 3.0 phase, the Maharashtra government has retained the earlier restrictions. Citing the permission given to liquor shops, Fadnavis questioned why gyms had been ignored despite their positive impact on people's health.

Currently, there are 6,53,622 active cases in India while 16,95,982 patients have been discharged and 47,033 fatalities have been reported. With 56,383 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 70.77%. The case mortality rate declined further to 1.96%. The recoveries outnumber active cases by more than 10 lakh.

