The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19 Crisis:BMC Amends Social Distancing Order; More Exemptions To 50% Attendance Rule

General News

The BMC amended its order for social distancing in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 crisis. As per the BMC, some elements in the earlier directive have been tightened.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
BMC

On Tuesday, the BMC amended its order for social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. As per the new directives issued by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, malls, mill compound, spa centres, clubs, pubs, discotheques, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and amusement parks have also been ordered to be closed in Mumbai. Moreover, all private and public companies have been asked to function by allowing only 50% of staff to attend the office on any day.

However, port, electricity, petroleum, oil, energy, and media have been added to the list of establishments providing essential services that are exempted from the 50% work from home rule. Furthermore, it has been stressed that spitting in any public place will attract a fine of Rs.1,000.  

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Sena MPs Meet FM, Demand Immediate Financial Help For Poultry Farmers

This was the earlier order: 

Read: 'No Decision Taken To Shut Buses & Trains', Clarifies CM Uddhav Advising Against Crowding

The coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, CM Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 15, according to sources. The PM and Thackeray deliberated on the measures to tackle the menace of the novel coronavirus. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country at 41 besides one death reported in Mumbai. 

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Urges People To Not Panic Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, List Steps Taken

Read: PM Modi Dials Maha CM Uddhav To Discuss COVID-19 Crisis; State Govt Convenes Meeting

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
Imran Khan
IMRAN KHAN BREAKS SILENCE ON PAK
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19