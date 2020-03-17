COVID-19 Crisis:BMC Amends Social Distancing Order; More Exemptions To 50% Attendance Rule

On Tuesday, the BMC amended its order for social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. As per the new directives issued by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, malls, mill compound, spa centres, clubs, pubs, discotheques, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and amusement parks have also been ordered to be closed in Mumbai. Moreover, all private and public companies have been asked to function by allowing only 50% of staff to attend the office on any day.

However, port, electricity, petroleum, oil, energy, and media have been added to the list of establishments providing essential services that are exempted from the 50% work from home rule. Furthermore, it has been stressed that spitting in any public place will attract a fine of Rs.1,000.

#OfficialUpdateMumbai#SocialDistancing#BasicHygiene



MC tightened few key elements in the earlier directive:



1⃣ Strict action to be taken against anyone found spitting in public



2⃣ More entities to be closed now - incl malls, mills, clubs, pubs & more



Ref note#NaToCorona https://t.co/8kWUz2fAzQ pic.twitter.com/EH2qXVO4oH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 17, 2020

This was the earlier order:

#OfficialUpdateMumbai



Hon MC triggered 4 key decisions to:



1⃣Restrict non-essential movement & congregations



2⃣Advise Pvt & Govt offices to work at 50% capacity



3⃣Activate expansion of quarantine & paid-for facilities



4⃣Mark HQ to create greater accountability#NaToCorona https://t.co/2rWAelEgGw pic.twitter.com/2zelLTAhus — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 16, 2020

The coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, CM Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 15, according to sources. The PM and Thackeray deliberated on the measures to tackle the menace of the novel coronavirus. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country at 41 besides one death reported in Mumbai.

