PM Modi Dials Maha CM Uddhav To Discuss COVID-19 Crisis; State Govt Convenes Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the novel Coronavirus scare, according to sources. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country at 32. The PM and Thackeray deliberated on the measures to tackle the menace of the novel Coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that a 59-year-old woman from Aurangabad with a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan has tested positive for COVID-19. He also visited Kasturba Hospital and took stock of the situation.

After the conversation with the PM, CM Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting to review the steps taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. This meeting is being held in Sahyadri Guest House in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and his ministerial colleagues. It is likely that the Maharashtra CM and Health Minister Rajesh Tope will conduct a press briefing at 5 pm.

Schools and colleges shut

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, CM Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. On Saturday, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,52,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,720 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India is 108 with one death reported in Delhi and Kalaburagi each. Meanwhile, the MEA announced that PM Modi will lead India at the video conference of SAARC member nations on Sunday at 5 pm to formulate a strategy to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. All other member countries of the SAARC namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka have responded positively to the PM’s initiative.

