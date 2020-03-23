COVID-19: Delhi CM Assures Situation Under Control As One More Tests Positive

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday confirmed that one more person tested positive in the national capital. He said that there is a total of 30 positive cases out of which 23 people have a travel history and seven are the family members of the positive cases.

Speaking to the media Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, there are 30 cases-23 people who returned from abroad, 7-the family members of the positive cases. Currently, the situation in Delhi is under control. Urge all to follow the lockdown so that the situation is not out of control."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday morning, urged the citizens of Delhi to follow the lockdown and not maintain social distancing in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Reminding the citizens of the support shown during the Odd-Even scheme and the fight against dengue, CM Kejriwal, in a tweet, asked citizens to strictly follow the rules so as to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

आज से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन शुरू। मेरे दिल्लीवासियों, आपने व्यक्तिगत परेशानी उठाकर पल्यूशन को हराने के लिए Odd Even कर दिखाया। आपने डेंगू के खिलाफ महा अभियान को अपनाया। मुझे विश्वास है Covid-19 से अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए आप लॉकडाउन में भी अपना सहयोग दे कर इस लड़ाई को जीतेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi government, on Sunday, ordered a lockdown and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

Announcing the measures, he said, "No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi. 25 % of the DTC bus fleet will continue to ply on roads of Delhi to carry people involved in essential services," added Kejriwal.

At least 423 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely.

