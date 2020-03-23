Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Delhi Govt Imposes 14-day Self-isolation For Foreign Returns

Delhi government on March 22 reportedly said that people who returned from abroad and are staying in the national capital since March 1 and their contacts will have to abide by the directions of mandatory 14 days home quarantine. It also added that legal actions would be taken if they violate the directives by the government.

READ: DGCA Rebuts Kejriwal's Claim, Clarifies 'no Bar On Domestic Flights At Delhi Airport'

"35,000 foreign-returned persons staying in Delhi since March 1 and their contacts shall comply with directions of 14-day home quarantine. Any person found disobeying directions shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both," a statement from the government said.

"Persons who have been diagnosed as infected with COVID-19 shall mandatorily remain in isolation facility of the hospitals and shall leave the premises only after being discharged by the treating doctor," the government said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures. Sharing an important announcement towards containing the spread of the virus. #DelhiFightsCorona https://t.co/dWs0S30C9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

Delhi under total lockdown

On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a total lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 to midnight of March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. No public transport service including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and the Delhi Metro will be operational. 25% of the DTC buses will continue to ply exclusively for people involved in essential services. All shops, offices, and markets will be closed. Mentioning that all borders will be sealed, Kejriwal also said that inter-state buses would be prohibited. He also said the same about domestic and international, but then the DGCA contested his assertion and in the end, the Delhi airport has complied with the aviation authority.

READ: Delhi Metro Takes Day Off, Practices Social Distancing As Country Observes Janta Curfew

Apart from this, all religious places of worship will be closed. Essential services such as media, grocery, dairy, banks, etc. will remain open.

Earlier in the day, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Delhi from 9 pm on March 22 to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

READ: Quarantine Signs Placed Outside Homes Of Coronavirus Suspected Cases In Delhi

READ: Domestic Flights Will Continue To Operate As Usual From Delhi Airport: DGCA

(Pic Credits: PTI)