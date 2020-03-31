COVID-19: Delhi Govt Turns 11 Schools Into Night Shelters For Migrant Workers

In a bid to accommodate the migrant workers, the Delhi government on Monday converted 11 schools into night shelters amid the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. According to an official release by the Delhi government, since a large number of migrant workers have started leaving the national capital towards their homes on foot, the initiative has been taken in order to provide them with food and shelter.

It further stated that the rooms have been properly disinfected and cleaned. "The heads of schools are taking rounds of their individual schools as guards have been deployed too," it said. As per reports, currently, there are around 238 night shelters in the national capital excluding the classrooms.

MHA suspends two Delhi govt officials

The Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and issued a show-cause notice to two others for dereliction of duty in the wake of the migrant exodus crisis in the national capital following the Coronavirus lockdown. Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance) have been suspended with immediate effect while Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings Departments,) and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), Seelampur have been issued a show-cause notice.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, and 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency.

Meanwhile, at present, there are around 784,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 37,780 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 165,035 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh people infected with the virus.

(With ANI Inputs)