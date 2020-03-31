Six Telangana Natives Who Attended Nizamuddin Congregation Die Of COVID-19

In a shocking development, Telangana Government has revealed that six people from the state who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have died of the deadly coronavirus on Monday, March 30. Taking to Twitter, the Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO) posted the details late on March 30, mentioning the hospitals in which they had died.

Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from 13-15 March succumbed after they contracted #Coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 30, 2020

Nizamuddin Markaz's Coronavirus threat

Even as the country is in the midst of a three-week lockdown, a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has raised fears of coronavirus transmission as some people who were part of the gathering are suspected to be COVID-19 positive. Dozens of people were taken from the area to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed coronavirus symptoms, a police officer said on Monday.

It is reported that some people had foreign travel history. Following the scare, a team of the state health department along with a World Health Organisation (WHO) team had visited the area on Monday. A Delhi Police team, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, also reached the spot and cordoned off the area. State-run buses were seen carrying suspected people to hospitals later.

A religious programme was organised at the ‘Markaz’ (the mosque) and more than 500 people from various states were seen attending the event; many of them have returned to native places as per reports. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects.

