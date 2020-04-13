40 Families Stranded Near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border; No Access To Food And Accommodation

Around 40 families have been stranded near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border due to the lockdown and do not have any access to food or accommodation. The families claim that the authorities are not aware of the colony and they have been ignored.

READ: India's Covid Cases Rise To 9152 & Death Toll To 308 As Testing Increases To 1.95 Lakhs

Stranded without food and shelter

"We do not have any food or any rations left. I have been sitting at home since the last month and I am the sole bread owner of my house. We have no option but to take a loan to run the household. There are 12 members in the family and none of them can earn a living because of the national lockdown," a resident said.

Regarding government support, the resident added, "They have deposited Rs 500 so far and that is nowhere close to enough. For how long can you survive on Rs 500? It is not possible to run a household with Rs 500 for a month," the resident said.

READ: Centre & Google Announce 'find Food & Night Shelters' Feature In 30 Cities To Aid Migrants

With the suspension of train services, reports state that millions of daily-wage labourers are stuck in several metro cities in India - mainly in Mumbai and Delhi. While several reportedly fear death from hunger rather than Coronavirus, hundreds of these labourers were seen crowding in trains prior to the lockdown

READ: Visakhapatnam Commissioner Resumes Duty Within 22 Days Of Giving Birth; Joins Covid Battle

The country currently is in a 21 day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 and on Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and take a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already announced an extension till April 30, with a verdict on what is to be expected next likely to be delivered soon.

READ: Trained Counselors To Visit Migrant Shelters To Help With Covid Anxiety: MHA To States