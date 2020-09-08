COVID-19: Five States Account For 70% Of Deaths, 62% Active Cases Says Health Ministry

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are the five states that account for nearly 70% of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 37.14% of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra, 10.89% from Tamil Nadu, 8.98% from Karnataka, 6.17% from Andhra Pradesh, and 5.46% from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 1,133 COVID-19 deaths reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounts for 423 deaths.

The official said that apart from these five states, other states and union territories account for 31.37% of the deaths due to the disease.

Moreover, these five states also account for 62% of total active Coronavirus cases in the country. According to Bhushan, Maharashtra accounts for 27% of the total active cases, Andhra Pradesh 11%, Karnataka 10.98%, Uttar Pradesh about 7%, and Tamil Nadu around 6%. As many as 14 states/UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases.

India Coronavirus outbreak

A day earlier, India surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. As per the latest reports shared by the Union Health Ministry shared on September 8, in the past 24 hours, 75,809 new Coronavirus cases and 1,133 more deaths have been reported. Tally of people who have recovered from the infection in India so far is 33,23,950 and currently, active cases are 8,83,697.

Moreover, India scaled another peak after its cumulative tests surpassed 5 crores on Tuesday. As per the Health Ministry, 5,06,50,128 have been conducted of which 0,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The tests per million (TPM) have seen a sharp rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of today. There are 1,668 test labs in the country; 1035 labs in the government sector and 633 private labs.

