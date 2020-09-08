India's COVID Cases Per Million Population Among Lowest In World; CFR Continues To Dip

Detailing over the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the union health ministry on Tuesday said that the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 and it is among the lowest in the world. So far, 42,80,422 positive cases have been recorded in India out of which 72,775 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan addressed a press conference and said the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in Brazil and US is 6 times that of India.

"The cases per million population stands at 3,527 for the world. It is 4,945 for Mexico, 7,063 for Russia, 19,549 for the US and 19,514 for Brazil. The number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102 and it is among the lowest in the world," he said.

Bhushan further said that said Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is continuously declining. "It was 2.15 percent in the first week of August. It now stands at 1.70 percent compared to the global average of 3.04 percent," he said.

As per the latest reports shared by MOHFW shared on September 8, in the past 24 hours, 75809 new Coronavirus cases and 1133 more deaths have been reported. Tally of people who have recovered from the infection in India so far is 1133 and currently, active cases are 8,83,697. As per the latest data shared by ICMR, 10,98,621 Coronavirus tests were conducted on Monday.

Clinical Trials Of Sputnik-V To Commence In India

Meanwhile, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, on Monday, confirmed that clinical trials of Sputnik V - Russia's COVID vaccine - will be held in September across India and other countries. Apart from India, clinical trials will also be held in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, and Brazil. Earlier, the RDIF had also affirmed that it is in close dialogue with the Indian government to manufacture the vaccine at a large level.

"The post-registration studies involving more than 40,000 people started in Russia on August 26, before AstraZeneca has started its Phase 3 trial in the US with 30,000 participants. Clinical trials in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, India, and Brazil will begin this month. The preliminary results of the Phase 3 trial will be published in October-November 2020," ANI quoted the RDIF CEO

(With inputs from ANI)

