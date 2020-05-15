COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues Advisory For Air Passengers To Prevent Transmission

The Ministry of Health has issued an advisory for air passengers which includes necessary hygiene and physical distancing protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The advisory comes after a meeting between Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Sigh Puri on Friday.

The GoM on COVID19 chaired by @drharshvardhan Ji continues to review the impact of measures taken in India's fight against the pandemic so far & the steps that need to be taken going forward.



We also discussed the preparedness of centre, states & UTs at the 15th GoM Meeting. pic.twitter.com/SWY4Kb5Wo7 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 15, 2020

Ensure hygiene

The advisory asks air passengers to maintain hand hygiene by washing and sanitizing and keep an alcohol-based sanitizer handy at all times. It also asks people to cover their nose with a tissue/handkerchief when they sneeze/cough and cover their faces with reusable face cover or mask.

Physical distance and alertness

The advisory asks passengers to keep a distance of at least one metre from each other. Passengers are asked to not share personal items with co-passengers like IT gadgets and books. If one develops cough/fever/difficulty in breathing, the person should inform the airline crew and follow their directions. The passengers are asked to undergo exit screening on landing and follow other protocols advised by the air carrier and install the Aarogy Setu app.

