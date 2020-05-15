'Delhi Govt Sends Proposal With Suggestions For Lockdown 4.0 To Centre': Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday informed that the state government has sent the proposals on people's suggestions to the Centre ahead of the fourth phase of lockdown. He told that most of the people proposed to wear a mask and to maintain social distance in public places. Also, the citizens suggested starting the movement of buses and metro in a limited capacity and opening of 25 or 50 percent of malls, shops on odd-even basis, the health minister informed while addressing the media.

Five lakh suggestions received: Kejriwal

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that more than five lakh suggestions had been received by the government over the national capital's exit strategy after lockdown ends on May 17. Based on the suggestions, the govt will send proposals related to Delhi to the Central government, said Kejriwal.

"We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market & market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on an odd-even basis, half shops one day and half shops another," said Kejriwal.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 8,470 confirmed cases of Coronavirus,3,045 discharged/cured cases, and 115 death cases so far.

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus rose to 2,649 and the number of cases climbed to 81,970 in the country on Friday, with 100 more deaths and 3,967 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 51,401 as 27,919 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

