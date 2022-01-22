COVID-19 Hospitalization Much Lower In 3rd Wave Than First Two, New Study Finds

The occupancy of ICU beds and oxygen requirement during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lower than the last two waves, says a study conducted on patients admitted in Delhi's Max Healthcare hospitals. This study was reportedly conducted to compare the rate of admission, ICU requirement, mortality among the infected patients in all of the third wave. The key finding, in conclusion, revealed that the rate of hospitalization is much lower in the third wave.

Oxygen requirement in 3rd wave is 51% lower than 2nd wave: Study

According to the data collected during the study, oxygen requirement was 63% and 74% during the first and second wave respectively, whereas the requirement currently stands at a nominal rate of 23.4%. "During second wave last year when Delhi was recording 28,000 COVID-19 positive cases per day, hospitals across the city were full and no ICU beds were available. In comparison to that, in the current wave when the national capital recorded its highest around 28,000 positive cases in a single day, the hospital Covid occupancy across our network is less. There is no crisis inside our hospitals", the study says as per news agency ANI.

The study experts also found that Omicron is causing less fatality during the third wave as patients are experiencing milder symptoms, which is keeping the hospitalisation numbers low. The collected data shows that the overall mortality in the first wave was 7.2% which increased to an all-time high of 10.5% during the second wave. The third wave, on the other hand, has seen a mortality rate of just 6%. "Although the number of patients getting admitted is fast rising over the past 10 days and more and more daily deaths are being reported, the good news is that variant Omicron seems to be causing a much milder disease", the study adds, according to ANI.

A reason for low mortality is being attributed to vaccination as the experts underlined that out of 82 deaths recorded for the study, 60% of the deceased belonged to a partially or unvaccinated population. "Also, the deaths reported are largely in the elderly population (above 70 years of age) suffering multiple co-morbidities such as kidney diseases, heart diseases, diabetes, cancers", the experts note. Besides, 41 children below 18 years of age were also observed for the research. While no deaths were reported in this group, two children were put on ventilators whereas seven children required Pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).