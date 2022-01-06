Maharashtra Health Dept Says Third Wave Of COVID Might Peak In Mid-Feb, Subside In March

Considering the mounting concerns over COVID surge in the state, Maharashtra Health Department on Thursday, January 6, informed that no lockdown will be announced in the state as demands for medical oxygen have not been reported. According to the state's health department, the third wave of the COVID might peak in mid-February and subside by mid-March.

"No consideration of lockdown as of now. Maharashtra govt will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes per dagday or more than 40% of COVID-19 beds in hospitals are occupied", the Health Department said.

Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister on COVID surge

Earlier on Wednesday, January 5, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had stated that the Maharashtra government is not likely to impose COVID-related lockdown at any time soon. But, the government plans to introduce more restrictions to combat Coronavirus infection amid the surge in cases.

While Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told ANI, "COVID guidelines are issued by the Chief Secretary and we should abide by them to keep ourselves safe from the virus. Police officers above 55 years of age are advised not to go for duty, they can work from their homes".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 30, held an emergency review meeting with task forces amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the meeting was aimed to discuss the restrictions to be imposed after the state recorded more than 5,000 COVID cases in 24 hours.

According to the new guidelines, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political, and religious gathering at any point in time. Only fully vaccinated persons can visit a shop, establishment, mall, gathering, and use public transport.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of Wednesday, January 5, Maharashtra reported 26,538 new COVID cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 67,57,032, with 1,41,581 fatalities. In the last 72 hours, more than 200 resident doctors have tested positive for COVID across Mumbai.

