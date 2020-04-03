ICMR Approves Rapid-antibody Testing For Populations In Coronavirus Hotspot Areas

The Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday issued an advisory recommending the use of rapid anti-body tests in Coronavirus hotspots for fast detection of positive cases. According to the advisory, the decision for the recommendation was taken during an emergency meeting of the National Task Force that was held on Thursday.



Health Ministry identifies hotspots

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday has stated that it has identified 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots of the COVID-19. The Ministry informed that although there has been no case of community transmission yet, large human resources would be required to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

As per the advisory issued by the Health Ministry on Thursday, COVID Warriors (1 per 250 population) may be identified and trained for surveillance activities and also highlighted some areas where the special and enhanced deployment of manpower is required. For COVID-19 management, the Ministry has advised the district administration to pool-in required human resources who would stay in the containment zone till such operations are over.

The Coronavirus crisis

As per the latest figures, there are over 2060 coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

