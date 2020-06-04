COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Organises Blood Donation Camp To Strengthen Healthcare Amid Pandemic

A blood drive was organized by IIT Roorkee in collaboration with Civil Hospital Blood Bank on Wednesday, June 3. According to reports the blood donation camp took place at the Institute hospital and was aimed at strengthening the healthcare system amid the coronavirus pandemic. A team of doctors, paramedical personnel, and volunteers were deployed around the camp in order to ensure safety and social distancing in the area.

Read: IIT-Guwahati Students Develop 'Contactless Mobile App' To Ease Air Travel Amid COVID-19

Tackling an unprecedented crisis

As per reports, the blood donation camp was organised under the National Service Scheme (NSS). The camp witnessed participation from residents, faculty, and students from IIT Roorkee who came out in large numbers for the cause despite the COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, IIT Roorkee in a statement stated that all medical professionals present at the camp followed strict screening procedures and the NSS volunteers maintained relevant social distancing measures. The institute also informed that all participants wore gloves and masks.

Read: IIT Kharagpur Develops Vehicle-based Mechanised Broom To Clean Public Spaces

Nano-coating for PPEs

Earlier, researchers at Indian Institute to Technology (IIT) Roorkee developed an anti-microbial nano-coating system to be used for facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to cut back the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The coating has been tested to effectively kill the virus within 10-15 minutes and has been developed by a four-member team.

According to the researchers, the formulation is highly effective against clinical pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli O157. The formulation will be beneficial to frontline medical personnel for coating their existing facemasks and can be scaled up further for coating on their gowns.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read: IIT Madras' Dredging Methodology Helps Odisha's Chilika Lake To Triple Irrawaddy Dolphin Population

Read: COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Anti-microbial Nano-coating System For PPEs