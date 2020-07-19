COVID-19: In A First, India’s Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2.5%, Informs Health Ministry

In a significant development, India's Coronavirus fatality rate has fallen below 2.5% for the first time, the government said on Sunday. India's total COVID cases rose to 1,077,618 of which 373,379 are active while 677,422 have recovered. 26,816 people have died so far.

"With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. The Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.49%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Ministry further stated that many states have conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities. The statement added that these surveys have ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities

Seven Indian Pharma Players Race To Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

Meanwhile, at least seven Indian pharma companies are working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus as they join global efforts to find a preventive to check the spread of the deadly virus that has already infected more than 14 million globally. Biotech, Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax and Biological E are among the domestic pharma firms working on the coronavirus vaccines in India.

Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within months because of the pandemic.

