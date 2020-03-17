Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Takes Precautionary Steps To Curb The Spread Of Coronavirus

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has implemented measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state. The developments come amidst the outbreak of the virus in the country, as the number of positive cases increases.

READ: BIG: No Private Offices Should Work Beyond 50% Attendance, Orders Maharashtra Government

Soren takes precautionary measures

Chief Minister Soren announced that educational institutes, malls, cinema halls, clubs, and other places of the public gathering will be closed till April 14. During the Assembly session on Monday, a member spoke about closing establishments and the CM replied said, "Educational institutes, malls, theatres, parks, swimming pools, clubs, museums etc will remain closed from March 17 till April 14."

The Jharkhand CM further added that during the shutdown, no salary of any employee will be deducted and strong action will be taken if the order is defied.

Multiple other states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, have taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus. States have directed that places of public gathering, such as

READ: Coronavirus Outbreaks: Delhi Govt Extends Disinfection Drive To Auto, Cabs Among Others

At least 124 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with two reported deaths, and a third one being reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Multiple firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

READ: Ghaziabad DM Asks All Departments To Be On High Alert, Implements Strict Measures

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre earlier being China and then shifting to Europe. The virus has infected around 1,82,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

READ: Poland's Environment Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Says He 'feels Good'