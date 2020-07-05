COVID-19: India Has 1.64L More Recovered Patients Than Active Cases, Says Health Ministry

India has 1,64,268 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases and the national recovery rate now stands at 60.77%, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that collective and focused efforts for containment and management of COVID-19 by the Centre along with the States/UTs have led to the number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rise to 4,09,082 as of July 5. During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

India currently has 2,44,814 active cases and all are under active medical supervision and there are 21 States/UTs with a recovery rate of more than the national average.

The list is as follows:

S. No State / UT Recovery Rate 1 Chandigarh 85.9% 2 Ladakh 82.2% 3 Uttarakhand 80.9% 4 Chhattisgarh 80.6% 5 Rajasthan 80.1% 6 Mizoram 79.3% 7 Tripura 77.7% 8 Madhya Pradesh 76.9% 9 Jharkhand 74.3% 10 Bihar 74.2% 11 Haryana 74.1% 12 Gujarat 71.9% 13 Punjab 70.5% 14 Delhi 70.2% 15 Meghalaya 69.4% 16 Odisha 69.0% 17 Uttar Pradesh 68.4% 18 Himachal Pradesh 67.3% 19 West Bengal 66.7% 20 Assam 62.4% 21 Jammu and Kashmir 62.4%

Testing capacity

There are as many as 1100 labs in the country testing for COVID-19 of which 786 labs are in the government sector and 314 are private labs. The Ministry said the testing lab network in the country will continue to expand.

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 591 (Govt: 368 + Private: 223)

TrueNat based testing labs: 417 (Govt: 385 + Private: 32)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 92 (Govt: 33 + Private: 59)

The Ministry said the government has focussed on 'Test, Trace, Treat' strategy coupled with various measures recently taken to remove hurdles for COVID-19 testing and there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day. During the last 24 hours, 2,48,934 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 97,89,066.

With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Recording over 20,000 coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day, India is set to overtake Russia's tally.

