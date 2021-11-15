COVID-19: India Logs 10,229 New Cases, 125 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 98.26%

As per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, November 15, India registered 10,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down 9.2% from Sunday. The total number of cases is now 3,44,47,536. After 125 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's total fatalities have risen to 4,63,655.

After 11,926 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate is presently at 98.26%. The overall number of recoveries in the country is 3,38,49,785. The number of active cases has decreased by 1,822 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases is now 1,34,096.

Kerala had the most COVID-19 cases with 5,848, followed by Maharashtra (956), West Bengal (875), Tamil Nadu (805) and Odisha (805) in that order (262). The new Covid-19 cases are concentrated in these five states, accounting for 85.5% of all new cases. Kerala alone is to blame for 57.17% of new cases. Kerala had the most casualties (65), followed by Maharashtra, which had 18 daily deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded 5,848 new coronavirus infections and 65 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 50,61,072 and the death toll to 35,750. According to the state health ministry, 7,228 more persons have recovered from the virus since Saturday, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 49,57,509 and the number of active cases to 67,185. After hearing appeals based on the new Centre guidelines and Supreme Court instructions, 46 of the 65 deaths were recorded in the previous few days, and 19 were recognised as COVID-19 deaths. Ernakulam had the most cases (919) among the 14 districts, followed by Kozhikode (715) and Thiruvananthapuram (724).

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

According to a PTI report, Maharashtra reported 956 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 66,24,300 and the death toll to 1,40,583. All 18 deaths occurred in the Mumbai division, with 11 in Raigad, five in the Thane district's Kalyan-Dombivali civic region, and two in the city. The discharge of 966 people increased Maharashtra's recovery count to 64,67,879, or 97.64% of the total, leaving the state with 12,191 current cases. The fatality rate was estimated to be 2.12%. Mumbai reported 264 cases and two deaths, bringing the total number of illnesses and deaths to 7,60,329 and 16,292, respectively, in the country's financial capital.

In addition to fighting the pandemic, Delhi and several other states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are fighting air pollution. As the national capital continues to suffocate, schools and government buildings in Delhi have been closed this week. Several cities in Haryana have taken similar steps.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India has provided 30,20,119 vaccine dosages, bringing the total number of doses to 1,12,34,30,478. In the previous 24 hours, a total of 9,15,198 samples were tested.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI