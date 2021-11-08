COVID-19: India Logs 11,451 New Cases, 266 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs; Recovery Rate At 98.24%

As per the data published on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 11,451 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, while active cases fell to 1,42,826, the lowest level in 262 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,61,057, including 266 new fatalities. For the past 31 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 134 days.

The active cases account for 0.42% of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.24%, the highest since March 2020. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 2,019 cases.

India reports 11,451 new #COVID19 cases, 13,204 recoveries & 266 deaths in last 24 hours



Active caseload stands at 1,42,826 - lowest in 262 days. Recovery Rate currently at 98.24% - highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.42% of total cases - lowest since March 2020 pic.twitter.com/p8KcDHFzxb — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

India's COVID count

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

COVID-19 vaccination India

Meanwhile, the total number of doses given out in the country as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has surpassed 108.47 crores.

On January 16, the nationwide vaccination campaign began, with healthcare workers being the first to be vaccinated. Since February 2, all front-line workers have been vaccinated. On March 1, the next round of COVID-19 vaccination for people over 60 and those aged 45 and higher with specific co-morbid disorders began. All persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated in the country since April 1. The government decided to expand its immunisation campaign starting May 1 by allowing anybody above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million

On Sunday, the number of cases related to COVID-19 in the world had surpassed 250 million, as the spike from the Delta version subsided and more normal trade and tourism resumed, despite the fact that some countries in Eastern Europe were suffering record outbreaks. According to a Reuters analysis, the daily average number of cases has decreased by 36% in the last three months. Despite the fact that the virus's transmission has slowed, the highly transmissible Delta version continues to infect 50 million people every 90 days, according to the report.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI