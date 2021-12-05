COVID-19: INSACOG Says More Scientific Experiments Needed To Assess Booster Shots

Few days after suggesting boosters or third doses for people who are at high risk of COVID-19, the Indian SARS-COV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG) on Saturday clarified that last week's suggestion was merely a discussion on the potential role of an additional dose. According to the country's top genome sequencing laboratories, more scientific data is required while the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are monitoring the research. In its earlier briefing, INSACOG had said that those above 40 years or those at high risk/exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster shots.

INSACOG's latest statement clarifying stand on booster shots:

“Many more scientific experiments are needed to assess the impacts of booster dose, which are being guided and monitored by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC),” said the INSACOG bulletin dated December 4.

The bulletin further stressed that “immunity and protection from SARS-CoV-2 are multifactorial with several unknown factors and further compounded by emerging variants of concern”. It additionally made it clear that the recommendations and suggestions regarding vaccines, schedule and roll-out came under the expressed mandate of NTAGI and NEGVAC.

Union Health Ministry on COVID-19 booster shots

While speaking in Lok Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday had said that a decision on booster doses and vaccines for kids would be taken on the basis of scientific advice and that the focus of the vaccination drive would be to expand the coverage of the second dose. Meanwhile, NTAGI is expected to hold a meeting next week to evaluate whether there was adequate data on waning immunity, where the effects of the vaccine wear off over a period of time.

During the Lok Sabha debate on the COVID pandemic, several lawmakers had suggested a booster dose of the vaccines for the elderly, immunocompromised and health workers who work in high-risk environments. The arguments over booster shots came after two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron were detected in India, both from Karnataka. Currently, the figure has rose to four with cases detected from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Image: PTI