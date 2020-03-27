COVID-19: J&K Police Register 38 FIRs; Seizes 547 Vehicles, Shops For Violating Lockdown

Taking stringent actions against those violating the prohibitory orders issued by the government, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered 38 FIRs against the offenders. Moreover, it seized 547 number of shops and vehicles for defying the restrictions in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. Until Thursday, 218 FIRs were lodged against offenders.

In North Kashmir range six FIRs were registered against the violators and in Central Kashmir range, four FIRs have been registered. In South Kashmir range J&K Police registers two FIRs against the violators. Similarly in Jammu Samba Kathua range, 22 FIRs have been registered. In the Udhampur Reasi range, one FIR was registered. J&K Police also registered three FIRs in the Rajouri Poonch range.

Besides registering FIRs 547 number of vehicles and shops have been seized so far by the Jammu Kashmir Police for defying the government orders. Jammu and Kashmir Police also released audio advisories in Urdu and Dogri languages on social media for the general public to make them aware of the precautions and measures that must be taken by one and all for their safety and for the safety of the community.

Coronavirus in J&K

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 14 on Friday morning after another case was found in Rajouri district. Out of the 14 positive cases, one has recovered and one patient in Kashmir passed away. Earlier on Thursday, two minor siblings tested positive for Coronavirus in Srinagar. Both were the grandchildren of the woman in Srinagar with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and had tested positive this week. India currently has 727 cases with 20 deaths.

With the entire world grappling to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19, India recorded its highest number of positive cases in a single day on March 26. A total of 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, taking the total country-wide tally to 727 with 20 deaths, while 44 cases have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, there are 633 active cases in the country.

