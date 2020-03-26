Kashmir: Two Minors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Srinagar

Two minors were tested positive in Srinagar city on Thursday for deadly COVID 19, taking the toll to 11 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Jammu. Rohit Kansal, Kashmir Government spokesperson tweeted: Two more positive cases in Srinagar. Siblings (7 years old and 8 months old) - grandchildren of a confirmed case from Srinagar with travel history to Saudi Arabia who had tested positive on 24th.

The total number of active positive cases now 11. Pertinently, a 65-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in Srinagar on Thursday morning, recording Kashmir’s first death due to the disease. The deceased, a resident of uptown Hyderpora Srinagar, had visited New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu recently after being part of a ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Forty-eight people, who had come in contact with him (the first coronavirus fatality), are in quarantine and authorities are in touch with the states visited by the man to track those who may have been infected by him. Though, four of his contacts in the valley – all from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district -- also tested positive yesterday.

Arrested for gathering to pray

Meanwhile, 14 persons were arrested for offering prayers in a mosque in Awantipora district of South Kashmir. “In order to control the spread of COVID 19, Awantipora Police today arrested fourteen persons who were offering Zuhar prayers in Gade Mohalla Masjid Awantipora despite clear orders of District Magistrate Pulwama as well as various announcements made by Awantipora Police for offering prayers at home only,” an official said.

The police have registered case FIR number 38/2020 under section 188, 270 IPC at Police Station Awantipora. The police department in it continues appeals are requesting people to stay indoors during the lockdown period so as to break the chain of transmission of the virus. “People are also requested to stay at their respective homes & offer prayers at their homes,” an official said.

(Image: PTI)