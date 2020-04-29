COVID-19: Kerala Govt Distributes Homeopathy Medicines To 45 Lakh People To Boost Immunity

To build immunity amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala Government is giving a massive push to the homeopathic medicine. The state government distributed homeopathy medicine to over 45 lakh people across the state as 'immunity boosters'. This distribution was carried out by the MLAs of each district with the help of resident associations. Kerala on Tuesday reported four more positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total aggregate in the state to 485.

"The Homeopathy Department is giving Arsenicum Album 30C as a preventive medicine to boost immunity which the centre had approved. In Thiruvananthapuram, four mobile units have also been set up to distribute the medicine to homes," said CS Pradeep, District medical officer, Department of homoeopathy.

Dr. B Vijayakumar, a member of the State level expert group of the Indian Homoeopathic Medical Association (IHMA's) revealed that Homoeopathy has had a long history in treating and preventing epidemics ever since its inception including those such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Chickenpox and Typhoid. "Its effectiveness in the management of viral diseases has proved beyond doubt many a time. Homeopathy, being one of the most sought after the alternative system of medicine all over the world,

VK Prasanth, MLA who has been the former mayor of Thiruvananthapuram was the first to launch the distribution of Homeopathy medicine in his constituency. "The centre has recognised the homoeopathy medicine to boost the immunity and thereby work as a preventive. When I associated with it, first I was criticised, but now the medicine is in high demand across the state." said Prasanth.

The Indian Homoeopathic Medical Association (IHMA) is part of the Kerala Government's RAECH (Rapid Action Epidemic Control Cell, Homoeopathy) programme which officially looks after all the epidemic activities in Kerala.

(With Agency Inputs)

