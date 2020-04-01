The Debate
COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi CM, Lt Guv Reviews Situation, Directs To Take Preventive Actions

General News

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Wednesday along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the situation in the national capital amid lockdown. 

Lockdown

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the situation in the national capital amid lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the Governor stated that during a video conference with officials, he directed the district disaster management to take all the preventive measures. 

Along with it, he further stated that all the district DCs and DPs have been directed to keep a watch around the areas to prevent the violation of the lockdown. 

 

Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar deeply thankful to COVID heroes; strongly advocates PM-CARES donations

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. 

Read: Nizamuddin scare: Delhi authorities sanitize Markaz & surrounding areas as numbers grow

As of date, India has reported over 1,300 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the highest number of cases in the country. Meanwhile, around 35 people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Read: Migrant workers need social protection to overcome trauma in lockdown: Health Ministry

Read: Bernie Sanders, other US lawmakers write to Trump to lift Iran sanctions amid COVID-19

