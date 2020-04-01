COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi CM, Lt Guv Reviews Situation, Directs To Take Preventive Actions

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the situation in the national capital amid lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the Governor stated that during a video conference with officials, he directed the district disaster management to take all the preventive measures.

Along with it, he further stated that all the district DCs and DPs have been directed to keep a watch around the areas to prevent the violation of the lockdown.

Had the daily video conference meeting with Chief Minister, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal, CS Delhi, CP & other officers.



Reviewed medical preparedness, procurement of medical essentials, discharge guidelines, non-hospital isolation/quarantines, measures to enforce lockdown, etc. pic.twitter.com/zE6hxLScz0 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 1, 2020

Also advised to use fire brigade for disinfecting vulnerable neighbourhoods, especially the hot spot areas, quarantine centres, public places, etc.



Directed district disaster management authorities to take concerted preventive actions. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 1, 2020

District authorities to continue effective measures for enforcing lockdown, social distancing & Home quarantine. District DCs/DCPs to keep watch over areas to prevent any violation of lock down or social distancing measures. #IndiaFightsCorona — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 1, 2020

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

As of date, India has reported over 1,300 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the highest number of cases in the country. Meanwhile, around 35 people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

