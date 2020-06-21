COVID-19: Maharashtra Police's Tally Jumps To 4048, Death Toll At 47

A Maharashtra police officer has died and 88 others have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the state police on Sunday. With these fresh coronavirus cases, the tally of police personnel infected with the virus has climbed to 4,048, including 1,001 active cases. As many as 47 policemen have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Fast-rising cases

With 3874 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the third straight day. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,28,205. The death toll rose by 160 in the last 24 hours to reach 5,984 while 1,380 patients (till 3 pm, June 20) were discharged after recovery, taking the state aggregate to 64,153. As of June 20, there are 58,054 active cases in the state.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,197 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 65,265. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 23,212, while that in Palghar stood at 3,225. Pune so far has 15,286 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,271 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.04% while the case fatality rate is 4.67%. Currently, 5,94,719 people are under home quarantine and 25,099 people in institutional quarantine.

(with inputs from ANI)