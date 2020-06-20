COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports Biggest Single-day Jump For Third Straight Day, 160 Deaths

With 3874 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection for the third straight day. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,28,205. The death toll rose by 160 in the last 24 hours to reach 5,984 while 1,380 patients (till 3 pm, June 20) were discharged after recovery, taking the state aggregate to 64,153. As of June 20, there are 58,054 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,197 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 65,265. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 23,212, while that in Palghar stood at 3,225. Pune so far has 15,286 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,271 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.04% while the case fatality rate is 4.67%. Currently, 5,94,719 people are in home quarantine and 25,099 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 7,54,000 laboratory samples, 1,28,205 have been tested positive (17%) for COVID-19 until June 20. A total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones.

Details of district wise active case:

