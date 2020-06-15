COVID-19: 227 Maharashtra Police Personnel Test Positive In 3 Days, Tally Surges To 3615

Coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra Police are surging with 227 cops testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, taking the tally to 3615. The total number of active cases among police personnel in the state is now at 1388 even as 2,187 have recovered and 40 have succumbed to the respiratory illness.

In a series of tweets, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that as many as 1,30,297 offences have been registered under section 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 26,654 arrests and seizure of 82,317 vehicles. Rs 7,55,73,352 have been collected in fines from offenders.

There's been a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 calls on the police helpline 100 and as many as 1,03,292 such calls have been received. 265 instances of assaults on policemen have seen 849 arrests. 1,333 offences have been registered for illegal transport.

So far, 5,87,596 people have been quarantined and 730 were found violating the quarantine. The state government is running 157 relief camps where 4,836 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and necessities, the minister informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,958 after 3,390 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Sunday, June 14. As per the latest available figures from the state health department, there are 53,017 active cases in the state. With 1,632 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 50,978.

