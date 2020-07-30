COVID-19: Maharashtra Adds Record 11,000 Cases, Recovery Rate Touches 60%

Maharashtra has reported a record 11,147 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 4,11,798, state health department data showed. Just a day earlier, the state tally crossed the 4-lakh mark after it added one lakh COVID-19 cases in 11 days — the figure had crossed three lakh on July 18.

The death toll rose to 14,729 after 266 patients succumbed to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.58%, way above the country's 2.21%.

Meanwhile, a record 8,860 patients were discharged after recovery in the same period, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,48,615. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 60.37%, as against the nation's 64.44%.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,48,150.

Currently, 9,04,141 people are under home quarantine and 40,546 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 20,70,128 laboratory samples, 4,11,798 have been tested positive (19.89%) for COVID-19 until July 30.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,208 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 1,13,199. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 20,158 active cases while 6,300 patients have died. For weeks now, Mumbai has reported less than 2,000 cases a day while the number of tests has remained fairly progressive, a sign that the outbreak is easing.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 91,784, of which it has 31,923 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 5.801 while it is 2,495 in Nagpur.

Cases in Pune have surged to 86,225, of which there are 48,815 active cases. Concerned over Pune's progression, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district and chaired a meeting of elected representatives, including MP and MLAs, and took stock of the situation and the local administration's response to the pandemic so far.

State extends lockdown till August 31

Maharashtra government on Wednesday, extending its current lockdown till August 31, issued guidelines for 'Mission Begin Again'. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.

