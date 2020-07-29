Maharashtra Allows Reopening Of Malls, Market Complexes With Conditions In New Guidelines

As Centre issues guidelines for 'Unlock 3', Maharashtra government on Wednesday, extending its current lockdown till August 31, issuing guidelines for 'Mission Begin Again'. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.

Mission Begin Again guidelines:

For Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur (allowed activities)

Essential shops allowed to remain open, while non-essential shops will be allowed to function from 9 AM to 7 PM. Barbershops, spas, salons etc allowed as per guidelines

Malls and market complexes allowed to operate from 9 AM to 7 PM from August 5 without theatres, food courts and restaurants. Kitchens of restaurants allowed to function for home deliveries.

E-commerce activity, all industrial units, all construction sites, on-line /delivery learning activities

All government offices except essential departments to function at 15%, private offices at 10%, self-employed people and garages, workshops allowed to function with prior appointment

Inter-district movement for essential activities and shopping purposes in nearby areas only.

Marriage-related gatherings& outdoor activities with restrictions. Outdoor non-team sports like golf courses, firing ranges, outdoor gymnastics etc allowed from August 5

Movement of people via cabs for essential services, only two-wheelers allowed to ply with one pillion rider.

Govt of Maharashtra issues directions to extend the lockdown, with amendments, to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, till 31 August, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Dg13hUTPBe — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Similar guidelines have been issued for the rest of the state too. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is now 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. Recovery rate in the state is at 59.84%

India extends lockdown till August 31

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.

Most importantly, the restrictions of the movement of people during the night have been removed altogether. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed while Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will not be operational until August 31. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continues.

