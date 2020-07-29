Maharashtra Allows Reopening Of Malls, Market Complexes With Conditions In New Guidelines

As Centre issues guidelines for 'Unlock 3', Maharashtra government on Wednesday, extending its current lockdown till August 31, issuing guidelines for 'Mission Begin Again'. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.
Govt of Maharashtra issues directions to extend the lockdown, with amendments, to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, till 31 August, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Dg13hUTPBe— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020
Similar guidelines have been issued for the rest of the state too. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is now 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. Recovery rate in the state is at 59.84%
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and Union Territories.
Most importantly, the restrictions of the movement of people during the night have been removed altogether. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed while Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will not be operational until August 31. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continues.
