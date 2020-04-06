COVID-19: Maharashtra Govt Bans Entry Of People To Mantralaya Without Masks

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to Mantralaya. As a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus, wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers, and visitors in Mantralaya for the coming few months.

Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of #Coronavirus: Maharashtra government — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Issuing an official order, the State government stated that the people without masks will not be allowed to enter the Mantralaya. The decision is also applicable to all the employees of the State government who are currently asked to come to the office, said an official. The state government has been functioning on five per cent work power for the last two weeks.

With 103 new COVID-19 positive cases, the number of total cases in Mumbai on Sunday stood at 433. The total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 748. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 3,577 with 83 deaths.

