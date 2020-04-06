The Debate
COVID-19: Maharashtra Govt Bans Entry Of People To Mantralaya Without Masks

General News

Amidst rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to Mantralaya.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to Mantralaya. As a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus, wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers, and visitors in Mantralaya for the coming few months.

READ | BMC Appoints 'Containment Officer' For Each Of Mumbai's 241 COVID-19 Containment Zones

READ | IN PICTURES: Mumbai Skyline Before And During PM Modi's 9-minute 'switch Off' COVID Call

Issuing an official order, the State government stated that the people without masks will not be allowed to enter the Mantralaya. The decision is also applicable to all the employees of the State government who are currently asked to come to the office, said an official. The state government has been functioning on five per cent work power for the last two weeks.

Coronavirus Outbreak

With 103 new COVID-19 positive cases, the number of total cases in Mumbai on Sunday stood at 433. The total positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 748. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 3,577 with 83 deaths.

READ | Mumbai Man Claims Coronavirus A Govt Conspiracy; Is Arrested

READ | WATCH | MSRDC Demolishes 190-year-old Amrutanjan Bridge On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway

(With agencies input)

First Published:
COMMENT
