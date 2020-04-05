IN PICTURES: Mumbai Skyline Before And During PM Modi's 9-minute 'switch Off' COVID Call

With the city recording the maximum Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Sunday switched off their lights expressing solidarity to the doctors, police, health officials, government officials in India fighting the pandemic. Pictures capturing the scene before the 9-minute 'switch off' call by PM Modi shows the buildings and streets lit, abuzz with activity. From 9 PM to 9:09 PM the pictures show Mumbai's lights go off as people showed solidarity with the doctors treating the city 433 COVID-19 cases. The city has seen 30 deaths while the state has topped India with 690 cases.

President Kovind & first lady light lamps expressing solidarity India's COVID-19 fight

Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses. PM Modi had appealed to India to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KVmQt1Ngqj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Union Ministers light lamps

Leading by example, PM Modi was also seen lighting a lamp at his residence. Several Union Ministers - Amit Shah, Rajnatah Singh, S Jaishankar too lit lamps expressing solidarity. Earlier on Saturday, explaining that Tata Power's main Distribution Transformers were equipped with on-line tap changers (OLTC), its Distribution Chief said that if there was frequency surge, the transformers will change voltage accordingly- assuring of no power disruption. The Power Ministry too issued guidelines stating that only residential lights must be switched, assuring that instability in grid & voltage fluctuation will not be caused by it - subsequently, no power issues have been reported till now.

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights". In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Reports state that several people have burst crackers on Sunday inspite of the solemn occasion marked by Coronavirus spread.

