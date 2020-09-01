COVID-19: Maharashtra Cases Soar Past 8 Lakh, Death Toll Nears 25,000

With 15,765 people testing positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed cases rose to 8,08,306 on Tuesday, the state health department said. The number of recovered patients rose by 10,978 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 5,84,537. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 72.32%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 24,903 after 320 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.08%.

As of September 1, there are 1,98,523 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 13,79,519 people are under home quarantine and 36,020 people in institutional quarantine.

Unlock 4.0

On Monday, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until September 30 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government has allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission. It stressed the use of face coverings, social distancing, following the practice of Work From Home as far as possible and staggering on the work hours. Legal action can be taken against persons violating the containment measures as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

(PTI PHOTO)

