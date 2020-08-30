Maharashtra's COVID-19 Cases Touch 7.8 Lakh; 7,690 Patients Recover In Last 24 Hrs

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded over 16,000 cases for the second straight day as the country heads towards the 'Unlock 4' phase where most restrictions are set to be lifted from September 1. The tally of confirmed cases rose by 16,408 in the last 24 hours to reach 7,80,689, the state health department said.

The number of recovered patients rose by 7,690 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 5,62,401. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 72.04%, close to the national average of 76.61%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 24,399 after 296 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.13%, as against India's 1.79%.

As of August 30, there are 1,93,548 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 13,09,676 people are under home quarantine and 35,373 people in institutional quarantine.

Unlock 4 announced

As India's COVID-19 cases soar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till September 30. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

