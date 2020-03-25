Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Maharashtra CMO Releases Helpline Number For People

After PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, the Maharashtra Government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that they had set up a dedicated WhatsApp helpline for all the citizens of the state. The 'COVID Helpline Maharashtra' could be used by the people to get the latest updates and guidance rearding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Maharashtra has set up a dedicated WhatsApp helpline "COVID Helpline Maharashtra" that people can message on and stay updated about COVID-19 facts and latest guidance.



Please send "Hi" to +91-2026127394 to initiate your query on the helpline. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 25, 2020

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

