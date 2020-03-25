Big Bazaar's Doorstep Delivery Permissable As Per 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, a question people all across the country - from metropolitan cities to hinterland towns to remote villages - are pondering is about their daily essential grocery needs. As per the government's order on social distancing, many shops, hypermarkets & malls have been shut down to avoid chaos and overcrowding of places. In this crucial time, one of India's popular hypermarkets- Big Bazaar has announced that it will be providing home delivery services in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Big Bazaar has listed the places where they deliver and respective phone numbers where one can call and order their groceries. The brand also has a website from where you can order anything and the item will be delivered at your doorstep.

We have initiated Doorstep Delivery services in Mumbai. Get your daily needs delivered at your doorstep.

✅Call the nearest store and place your order

✅Delivery at your doorstep.

✅Pay at home.

Pass this information to your friends & relatives in Mumbai.

With a 21-day lockdown being imposed, here's what the official notification has to say about grocery stores and deliveries:

"Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder" are allowed to be open.

It adds, "District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes."

Specific to home deliveries, it goes on to state, "Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce is allowed."

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic as all the essential commodities would be available.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown.

