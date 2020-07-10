COVID-19: Maharashtra Death Toll Nears 10,000, Pune Cases Soar Past 35,000

Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,862 fresh cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day jump so far, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,38,461, informed the state health department.

The death toll rose to 9,893 after 226 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 5,366 in the same period to reach 1,32,625. As of July 10, there are 95,647 active cases in Maharashtra.

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,337 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 90,461. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane district touched 57,138, while that in Palghar stood at 8,963. Pune so far has 35,232 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,910 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.62% while the case fatality rate is 4.15%. Currently, 6,74,025 people are under home quarantine and 46,560 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 12,53,978 laboratory samples, 2,38,461 have been tested positive (19.01%) for COVID-19 until July 10.

Earlier in the day, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. In the last few weeks, cases in Pune have shot up dramatically and there is rising concern that it may emerge as a major Coronavirus hotspot in the state.

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 10

