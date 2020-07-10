Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad And 22 Nearby Villages Under Complete Lockdown From July 13 To 23

In a massive development, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, on Friday, has announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open, said authorities. Maharashtra has 2,30,599 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 9667 deaths.

Pune under 10-day lockdown

22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector. #Maharashtra https://t.co/llZ1NVhCxL — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Pune's COVID-19 crisis

In past 24 hours, Pune district in Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its overall count to 34,399. The death toll in the district reached 978 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection on Thursday. A total of 581 patients were discharged from hospitals post-recovery across the district during the day.

"Of the 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients has reached 24,977," said an official. With 573 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday, the COVID-19 count in the industrial township stood at 6,982. The number of coronavirus positive cases reported from the district's rural parts, areas in the Pune Cantonment Board as well as the civil hospital rose to 3,138, the official said.

Maharashtra opens hotels

As Maharashtra open up, the state government allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. Moreover, the government has urged offices to procure rapid antigen tests to conduct these tests. After allowing barbershops and saloons to open, the state government has allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 percent of their capacity.

Maharshtra extends lockdown

CM Thackeray has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31. Moreover, Maharashtra's capital - Mumbai has been put under section 144 till July 15 - with movements restricted to neighbourhoods near one's residence. Travel beyond that limit is allowed only for office commute, medical emergencies and essential services. Areas adjoining Mumbai - the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be under complete lockdown for ten days from July 3 onwards, due to the sudden rise in cases.