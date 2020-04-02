The Debate
Karisma Kapoor Pledges Contribution to PM Cares And Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund;See Post

Bollywood News

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor pledged to contribute along with her children Samaira and Kiaan for the coronavirus relief fund. Read on to know more

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
karisma kapoor

Many Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing. Now, many celebs have also pledged to contribute to the fight against coronavirus in India. Karisma Kapoor is the recent celebrity who has joined the list.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture that features her pledge. In the picture, it is written that Karisma Kapoor along with her children Samaira and Kiaan has pledged to contribute and support the PM-CARES fund. The diva will also support the Chief Minister relief fund in Maharashtra. The diva has also urged fans to donate a bit towards the relief fund saying that a small contribution can help many.

Have a look at the post shared by Karisma Kapoor here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

ALSO READ| 'Mentalhood' Actor Sanjay Suri Opens Up About What It Was Like To Work With Karisma Kapoor

Previously, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have also donated to the PM-CARES fund. Along with them, many Bollywood celebs have donated money and are urging people to do the same. Have a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On Social Media Regarding Social Distancing

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor Reveals That Her Children Prefer Watching Kareena Kapoor's Films More

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor's Stylish Massimo Dutti Outfit Is Affordable For Many; Check Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

ALSO READ| After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

 

 

 

