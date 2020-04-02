Karisma Kapoor Pledges Contribution to PM Cares And Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund;See Post

Many Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing. Now, many celebs have also pledged to contribute to the fight against coronavirus in India. Karisma Kapoor is the recent celebrity who has joined the list.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture that features her pledge. In the picture, it is written that Karisma Kapoor along with her children Samaira and Kiaan has pledged to contribute and support the PM-CARES fund. The diva will also support the Chief Minister relief fund in Maharashtra. The diva has also urged fans to donate a bit towards the relief fund saying that a small contribution can help many.

Have a look at the post shared by Karisma Kapoor here:

ALSO READ| 'Mentalhood' Actor Sanjay Suri Opens Up About What It Was Like To Work With Karisma Kapoor

Previously, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur have also donated to the PM-CARES fund. Along with them, many Bollywood celebs have donated money and are urging people to do the same. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On Social Media Regarding Social Distancing

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor Reveals That Her Children Prefer Watching Kareena Kapoor's Films More

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

ALSO READ| Karisma Kapoor's Stylish Massimo Dutti Outfit Is Affordable For Many; Check Details

ALSO READ| After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar & Others Who Played Good Samaritans, Donated For COVID Relief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.