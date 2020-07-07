COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports 224 Deaths, 3,296 Recoveries; Active Cases Near 90000

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,134 fresh cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,17,121. That puts the state's figure marginally ahead of Saudi Arabia's which, as per global coronavirus tracking portal worldometer, has 2,17,108 cases.

The death toll rose to 9,250 after 224 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 3,296 in the same period to reach 1,18,558. As of July 7, there are 89,294 active cases in Maharashtra.

In state capital Mumbai, 785 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 86.509. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 50,829, while that in Palghar stood at 8,051. Pune so far has 30,131 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,792 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 54.6% while the case fatality rate is 4.26%. Currently, 6,31,985 people are under home quarantine and 45,463 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 11,61,311 laboratory samples, 2,17,121 have been tested positive (18.69%) for COVID-19 until July 7.

District-wise details of cases and deaths until July 7:

