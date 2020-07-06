COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Govt Set To Cap Prices Of Sanitizers And Masks

In a big development, the Maharashtra government is set to cap the prices of sanitizers and masks amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. An official notification in this regard shall be issued soon. The state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration Department has intimated about this to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. According to Tope, the sanitizers and masks should not be priced at exorbitant rates. Earlier, the state government capped the prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and ambulances to carry novel coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 2,06,619 after 6,555 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, July 5. There are 86,040 active cases in the state. With 3658 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 1,11,740. 151 deaths have been reported on July 5, propelling the state's fatality toll to 8,822.

Currently, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate stands at 18.57%, 54.08%, and 4.27% respectively. So far, a total of 11,12,442 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus. While 6,04,463 persons are in home quarantine, 46,062 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Read: Raut Trying To Hide MVA Govt's Failures: Maharashtra BJP Chief

Jobs portal launched

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launched the Mahajobs portal (mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in) aimed at making local manpower and employment opportunities available. This assumes significance in the wake of lakhs of workers migrating to their hometowns in various parts of India due to the COVID-induced lockdown. At present, the demand for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers has increased in the industry sector. The new portal shall not only help provide jobs to the local unemployed but also ensure that the industries do not face shortage of workers. While more than 65,000 industries have already resumed functioning in Maharashtra, the state government has also recently signed MoUs worth Rs.17,000 crore with many companies in India and abroad.

Read: No Bickering In Maharashtra Government: Balasaheb Thorat

Read: Travellers From Any State Including Maharashtra To Undergo Home Quarantine: K'taka Govt