COVID-19: With 2.06 Lakh Cases, Maharashtra Pips Turkey Tally; Active Cases Pass 86,000

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,555 fresh cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,06,619. That puts the state's figure ahead of Turkey's which, as per global coronavirus tracking portal worldometer, has 2,04,610 cases.

The death toll rose to 8,822 after 151 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries jumped by 3,658 in the same period to reach 1,11,740. As of July 5, there are 86,040 active cases in Maharashtra.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,311 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the aggregate to 84,125. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 47,935, while that in Palghar stood at 7,470. Pune so far has 28,142 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,719 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 54.08% while the case fatality rate is 4.27%. Currently, 6,04,463 people are under home quarantine and 46,062 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 11,12,442 laboratory samples, 2,06,619 have been tested positive (18.57%) for COVID-19 until July 5.

READ | COVID-19: India Has 1.64L More Recovered Patients Than Active Cases, Says Health Ministry

READ | Maharashtra CM Meets Hotel Associations To Discuss Reopening Under 'Mission Begin Again'

Details of district wise active case

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi Gets World's Largest Covid Care Centre; Tally At 673,165

READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra Clocks Record One-day Spike Of 5537 Cases; Death Toll Tops 8000