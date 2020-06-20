Mumbai Sees Highest Single-day COVID Deaths At 136; City's Positive Cases Soar To 65,265

Continuing its rise in deaths, Mumbai reported 136 new deaths and 1197 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday. The city also saw 610 recoveries, taking its tally at 32,867. Mumbai, which is the worst-hit district in India currently has 65,265 cases and 3559 deaths.

Mumbai: 136 new deaths

136 deaths and 1197 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 65265. The death toll is at 3559: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/siiO80EeIc — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

BMC has clarified that of the 136 deaths - 75 deaths occurred between 16 and 19 June, while 61 deaths were before 16 June. With an overall growth of 2.05% in cases in the past week, BMC has tested 4,329 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the city's testing tally to 2,83,119. BMC has also stated that a 1000-bed COVID treatment center with 300 oxygen beds is being constructed in Byculla - it will be completed by June end. Mumbai's test positivity is at 22.62%

Maharashtra stops testing dead bodies

On Friday, the Maharashtra government issued a directive that dead bodies will no longer be tested for Covid-19 in the state, as per reports. This move was to ease procedures for relatives from delays in getting possession of bodies and lessen testing load, stated reports. The Centre had recently said that bodies of COVID-19 suspects should be handed over to their families immediately.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 871, while over 5,659 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 2158 cases and 78 deaths, recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 16 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 34 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. Moreover, the Railways has commenced plying local trains but only for the 'essential employees' - designated state govt employees and private healthcare workers, to take the burden off BEST buses which too have commenced. The state has also capped its COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively.

