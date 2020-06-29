Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Non-essential Long-distance Travel Barred

In a major development on Monday, the Maharashtra government officially announced that the lockdown would be extended in the entire state till the midnight of July 31. This comes a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray indicated that it was not possible to remove the lockdown post-June 30. Wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail. The state government has advised that Work from Home should be followed as far as possible. Currently, there are 1,64,626 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 86,575 patients have been discharged while 7429 fatalities have been reported.

Maharashtra Government extends lockdown in the state till 31st July. pic.twitter.com/reUYA00uXI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Permissible activities in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur:-

All essential shops

All non-essential shops as per the policy of the respective Municipal Corporation. Timing fixed from 9 am to 5 pm

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential goods

All industrial units

All construction sites

Home delivery restaurants

All government offices to function with 15% strength or 15 persons, whichever is higher

Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 persons, whichever is higher

Movement of people for essential purposes. While a driver and two passengers are allowed in autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles, only one rider can travel on a two-wheeler

Activities related to self-employed people

Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments

Inter-district movement of people within the MMR for essential and office purposes. People are advised to use only nearby markets for shopping. Long-distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted

Marriage related gatherings

Outdoor physical activities

Printing and distribution of newspapers

The staff of educational institutions can function for non-teaching purposes

Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours with conditions

Permissible activities in the rest of Maharashtra:-